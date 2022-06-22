Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.