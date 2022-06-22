Spring Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 4.3% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

