Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 3,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.47. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134,758 shares of company stock worth $16,640,574. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprinklr by 388.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sprinklr by 117.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sprinklr by 235.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

