Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Holdings Lifted by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,352 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,883 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 925,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,737 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 892,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $12,797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 38,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,280. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

