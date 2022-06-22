srnArt Gallery Tops 1-Day Volume of $56.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $67,527.34 and $56.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00067810 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014106 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars.

