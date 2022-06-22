StaFi Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. StaFi has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00081085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00293041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00051493 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000251 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

