Stake DAO (SDT) Hits Market Cap of $169,009.95

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Stake DAO has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $169,009.95 and approximately $54,868.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00081565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00294204 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

