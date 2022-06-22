Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director Buys $33,250.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,344.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Star Equity stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 159,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
