Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Acquires $101,709.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 113,010 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $101,709.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,303.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of STRRP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.60.
Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
