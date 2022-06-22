Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Acquires $101,709.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 113,010 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $101,709.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,303.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STRRP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.60.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

