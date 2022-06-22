Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Fruth Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.33. 107,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,978. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

