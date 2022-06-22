State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

STT opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

