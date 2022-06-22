Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Steelcase stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 909,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,300. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

