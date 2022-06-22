stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

