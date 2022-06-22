Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

