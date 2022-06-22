Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 22nd (ATHA, BAS, BNR, ERELY, FME, GXI, LKADF, LNC, MET, RB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 22nd:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €105.00 ($110.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($71.58) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €66.30 ($69.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($104.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €55.00 ($57.89) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

