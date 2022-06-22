Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 22nd (ATHA, BAS, BNR, ERELY, FME, GXI, LKADF, LNC, MET, RB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 22nd:
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($71.58) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €66.30 ($69.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($104.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €55.00 ($57.89) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
