StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.74 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $87.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

