StockNews.com Downgrades Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $85,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,821.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $860,981. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

