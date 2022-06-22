StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,200.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.46 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,709.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 921,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

