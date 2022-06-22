Strong Price Hits $7.93 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Strong has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $197,333.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.93 or 0.00039162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00068058 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

