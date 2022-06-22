Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Presima Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Presima Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 4.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,662. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average is $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

