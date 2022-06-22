Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Financial Contrast

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Coinbase Global 33.63% 42.39% 12.68%

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.02 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -2.42 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.61 $3.62 billion $9.38 6.13

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunlight Financial and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 0 5 16 0 2.76

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 149.04%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $191.17, suggesting a potential upside of 232.52%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Sunlight Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

