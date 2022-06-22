SWM Advisors Has $225,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SWM Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.2% of SWM Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SWM Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40.

