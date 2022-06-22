T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $45,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,767,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

