Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

TSM stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.64. 107,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.