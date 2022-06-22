Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 142,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,401. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

