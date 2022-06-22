Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.5% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.77. 80,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.34. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,056 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.