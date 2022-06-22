Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.53

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 241295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

