Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

TECK traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,026,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,810. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $111,170,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after buying an additional 1,955,186 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

