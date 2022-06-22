Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.05

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

