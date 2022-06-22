Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $17.80. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 919 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

