Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Reaches $50.26 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Telos has a market cap of $50.26 million and $3.52 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

