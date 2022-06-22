Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON TEM opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 137.20 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.95 ($2.49).
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.