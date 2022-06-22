Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TEM opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 137.20 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.95 ($2.49).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

