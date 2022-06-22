Terracoin (TRC) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $371,616.81 and $11.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,507.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00565467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00307740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.