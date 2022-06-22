Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $701.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $796.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.89. The company has a market cap of $726.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $615.50 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

