The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 592,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 76,775 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 210,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,868. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.