The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 592,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 76,775 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 210,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,868. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.