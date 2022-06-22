Threadgill Financial LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

