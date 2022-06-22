Threadgill Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 1.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

