Threadgill Financial LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 269,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.