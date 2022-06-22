Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 14,511 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.5% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 150.0% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 46.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Autodesk stock opened at $166.88 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

