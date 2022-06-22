Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 15,841 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $155.97 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average of $240.04. The company has a market capitalization of $425.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.