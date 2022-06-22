Thunder Token Hits Market Capitalization of $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010875 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008947 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000067 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

