Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWM. CSFB raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

TWM stock opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$495.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

