Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Plans $0.08 Variable Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, analysts predict that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 58.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 62.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.