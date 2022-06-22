Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) & Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Timberland Bancorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Timberland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 2.83 $27.58 million $2.82 8.71 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.96 $11.90 million $0.86 14.26

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Timberland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 34.70% 11.53% 1.33% Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Timberland Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 24 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington; and operated 25 proprietary automated teller machines. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

