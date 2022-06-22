TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) vs. Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Critical Review

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TMC the metals alerts:

34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TMC the metals and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62% Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TMC the metals and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 240.91%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Captor Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.