Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.56.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.63. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

