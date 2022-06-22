Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,746. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $346.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 176,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 449,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

