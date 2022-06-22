Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of TG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,746. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $346.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.
About Tredegar (Get Rating)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
