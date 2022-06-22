Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 82 ($1.00) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLW. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.77) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.78 ($0.93).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

LON:TLW opened at GBX 48.58 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.94 ($0.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.39. The stock has a market cap of £698.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.47.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.