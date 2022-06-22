TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,040.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $548,805.54 and approximately $54,040.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 182.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,616,375,539 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

