United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on United Internet from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Internet from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

